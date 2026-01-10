Mercer hosts Holmes and Wofford

Wofford Terriers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-7, 1-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Mercer after Kahmare Holmes scored 27 points in Wofford’s 97-85 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears are 7-0 in home games. Mercer averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Terriers are 3-0 in SoCon play. Wofford is third in the SoCon with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rex Stirling averaging 1.9.

Mercer averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford scores 5.1 more points per game (78.2) than Mercer allows (73.1).

The Bears and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baraka Okojie is averaging 17.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Bears. Armani Mighty is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Holmes is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 17.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.