Menard’s 15 lead Marist over Quinnipiac 71-64

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Menard scored 15 points as Marist beat Quinnipiac 71-64 on Saturday.

Menard shot 6 for 12, for the Red Foxes (13-7, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Lewis scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jason Schofield had 12 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field, along with two blocks.

Asim Jones led the way for the Bobcats (14-8, 7-4) with 22 points. Keith Mcknight added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Quinnipiac. Amarri Monroe also had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Red Foxes built a 43-28 lead at the half, using a pair of 7-0 runs early and late in the half. They built as much as an 18-point second half lead with a 15-5 run before allowing an 11-2 run to let the Bobcats close the deficit to a single point with 1:22 remaining.

The Bobcats went scoreless from that point, with the Red Foxes making six free throws to close the game.

