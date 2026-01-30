Menard has 22 as Marist defeats Canisius 88-86 in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Menard scored 22 points, Rhyjon Blackwell and Elijah Lewis each added 20 points, and Marist…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Menard scored 22 points, Rhyjon Blackwell and Elijah Lewis each added 20 points, and Marist beat Canisius 88-86 in overtime on Friday night.

Blackwell tied it at 73-all with 2.8 seconds left in regulation on an alley-oop layup.

Menard shot 8 of 13 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Red Foxes (14-7, 8-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Lewis added nine rebounds and five assists. Blackwell shot 5 of 10 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line.

Bryan Ndjonga led the way for the Golden Griffins (8-14, 3-8) with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kahlil Singleton added 20 points for Canisius. Javante Edwards also had 17 points, five assists and four steals.

The loss is the sixth straight for the Golden Griffins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

