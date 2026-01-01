Menard and the Marist Red Foxes take on conference foe Saint Peter’s

Marist Red Foxes (8-4, 2-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 3-0 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Marist Red Foxes (8-4, 2-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 3-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brent Bland and Saint Peter’s host Justin Menard and Marist in MAAC action Friday.

The Peacocks have gone 5-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-1 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Peter’s averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Marist gives up. Marist has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bland averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Bryce Eaton is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Elijah Lewis is shooting 53.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Red Foxes. Menard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.