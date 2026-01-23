Memphis visits Wichita State after Giles’ 27-point game

Memphis Tigers (9-9, 4-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-8, 4-3 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (9-9, 4-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-8, 4-3 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Memphis after Kenyon Giles scored 27 points in Wichita State’s 77-60 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Shockers have gone 9-2 at home. Wichita State is third in the AAC in team defense, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Tigers are 4-2 in AAC play. Memphis is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wichita State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Memphis has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Sincere Parker is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.