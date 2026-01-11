Memphis visits Florida Atlantic after Carlyle’s 25-point showing

Memphis Tigers (7-7, 2-0 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Memphis Tigers (7-7, 2-0 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces Memphis after Kanaan Carlyle scored 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 76-71 victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Owls have gone 6-1 at home. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the AAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Carlyle averaging 3.2.

The Tigers are 2-0 against AAC opponents. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 5.1.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Memphis has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The Owls and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Carlyle is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julius Thedford is averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. McDaniel is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

