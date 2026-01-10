Memphis visits Florida Atlantic after Carlyle’s 25-point game

Memphis Tigers (7-7, 2-0 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (7-7, 2-0 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Memphis after Kanaan Carlyle scored 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 76-71 victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Owls have gone 6-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is fourth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Devin Vanterpool paces the Owls with 6.7 boards.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 against AAC opponents. Memphis has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

Florida Atlantic averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 74.1 points per game, 1.2 more than the 72.9 Florida Atlantic allows to opponents.

The Owls and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanterpool is averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Isaiah Elohim is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Tigers. Sincere Parker is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.