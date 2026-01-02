Memphis visits East Carolina after Rembert’s 27-point performance

Memphis Tigers (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-5, 1-0 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-5, 1-0 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays Memphis after Keanna Rembert scored 27 points in East Carolina’s 88-87 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Pirates have gone 7-2 at home. East Carolina has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-1 against conference opponents. Memphis is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

East Carolina is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 38.6% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game East Carolina gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Fauntleroy is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals for the Pirates. Taylor Barner is averaging 13.9 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

Chae Harris is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tigers. Daejah Richmond is averaging 12.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

