Memphis plays South Florida following Richmond’s 23-point outing

South Florida Bulls (9-7, 2-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (7-9, 1-2 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts South Florida after Daejah Richmond scored 23 points in Memphis’ 74-66 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Tigers have gone 4-3 in home games. Memphis is ninth in the AAC scoring 66.4 points while shooting 38.6% from the field.

The Bulls are 2-1 in AAC play. South Florida is fourth in the AAC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by L’or Mputu averaging 8.4.

Memphis averages 66.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 71.6 South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 69.6 points per game, 0.4 more than the 69.2 Memphis allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Bulls square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is averaging 12.1 points and 2.7 steals for the Tigers. Tamya Smith is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Davidson is averaging 11.1 points for the Bulls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

