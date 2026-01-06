Memphis hosts Gewirtz and Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (6-8, 0-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (6-9, 0-2 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (6-8, 0-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (6-9, 0-2 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces Memphis after Madi Gewirtz scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 83-75 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Tigers are 3-3 in home games. Memphis has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Owls are 0-2 in conference matchups. Florida Atlantic has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Memphis’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamya Smith is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Daejah Richmond is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Vivian Onugha is scoring 9.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists for the Owls. Destyne Jackson is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

