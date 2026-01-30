Memphis faces Tulsa, looks to break road losing streak

Memphis Tigers (8-12, 2-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-6, 6-2 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (8-12, 2-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-6, 6-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Tigers face Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane are 9-1 in home games. Tulsa ranks ninth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Hannah Riddick leads the Golden Hurricane with 6.8 boards.

The Tigers are 2-5 against conference opponents. Memphis is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulsa averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Memphis allows. Memphis averages 66.0 points per game, 0.3 more than the 65.7 Tulsa gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riddick is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Mady Cartwright is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chae Harris is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Tigers. Tamya Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

