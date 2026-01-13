Memphis faces Temple following Bradshaw’s 21-point performance

Temple Owls (11-5, 3-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (7-8, 2-1 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis…

Temple Owls (11-5, 3-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (7-8, 2-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Temple after Aaron Bradshaw scored 21 points in Memphis’ 89-78 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 at home. Memphis is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 3-0 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Jordan Mason averaging 4.9.

Memphis scores 74.4 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 70.3 Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Bradshaw is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Gavin Griffiths is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12 points, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks. Derrian Ford is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

