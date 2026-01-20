Meadow scores 21 as Boise State knocks off Wyoming 81-65

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Meadow’s 21 points helped Boise State defeat Wyoming 81-65 on Tuesday. Meadow shot 8 for…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Meadow’s 21 points helped Boise State defeat Wyoming 81-65 on Tuesday.

Meadow shot 8 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Broncos (11-8, 3-5 Mountain West Conference). Drew Fielder had 15 points and nine rebounds while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Dylan Andrews shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Leland Walker led the way for the Cowboys (11-8, 2-6) with 30 points. Wyoming also got eight points apiece from Damarion Dennis and Gavin Gores.

Boise State took the lead for good with 6:55 left in the first half. The score was 38-18 at halftime, with Javan Buchanan racking up eight points. Meadow scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Boise State went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by Wyoming in the second half by a four-point margin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.