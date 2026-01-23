Meadow and Boise State host Air Force

Air Force Falcons (3-16, 0-8 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-8, 3-5 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (3-16, 0-8 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-8, 3-5 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Air Force after Andrew Meadow scored 21 points in Boise State’s 81-65 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Broncos have gone 7-3 in home games. Boise State ranks ninth in the MWC with 13.1 assists per game led by Dylan Andrews averaging 3.3.

The Falcons have gone 0-8 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 2-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Boise State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 61.7 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 73.8 Boise State gives up to opponents.

The Broncos and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Fielder is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Pearson Carmichael is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eli Robinson is averaging 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.