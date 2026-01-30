Meabon and Colgate host Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-9, 6-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (5-15, 1-8 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-9, 6-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (5-15, 1-8 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays Lehigh after Ella Meabon scored 24 points in Colgate’s 60-50 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Raiders are 3-5 in home games. Colgate is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-2 in Patriot play. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Leia Edwards averaging 2.2.

Colgate averages 53.4 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 66.6 Lehigh allows. Lehigh has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The Raiders and Mountain Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lara Cook is shooting 19.6% from beyond the arc with 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 3.4 points. Meabon is shooting 31.8% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lily Fandre is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Whitney Lind is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 50.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 24.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

