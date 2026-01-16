McNeil and NC State host Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-8, 1-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (12-5, 3-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-8, 1-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (12-5, 3-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays Georgia Tech after Paul McNeil scored 21 points in NC State’s 113-69 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Wolfpack have gone 8-2 in home games. NC State is fourth in the ACC scoring 86.5 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 against conference opponents. Georgia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

NC State averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNeil is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 14.1 points. Quadir Copeland is shooting 54.5% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Kowacie Reeves is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Lamar Washington is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.