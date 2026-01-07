McNeese takes on Nicholls, aims for 4th straight win

Nicholls Colonels (7-5, 3-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (10-4, 4-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls Colonels (7-5, 3-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (10-4, 4-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Nicholls.

The Cowgirls are 4-1 on their home court. McNeese is ninth in college basketball allowing 53.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Colonels are 3-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls ranks seventh in the Southland with 12.6 assists per game led by Anyra Wilson averaging 3.3.

McNeese scores 67.6 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 63.8 Nicholls allows. Nicholls scores 13.0 more points per game (66.2) than McNeese allows (53.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Howard is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Cowgirls. Arianna Patton is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Matthews is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Colonels. Jesslynn Jalomo is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

