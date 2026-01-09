McNeese takes home win streak into matchup with SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (5-10, 2-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (12-3, 5-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (5-10, 2-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (12-3, 5-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts SE Louisiana looking to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Cowboys are 7-0 in home games. McNeese scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The Lions are 2-4 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is ninth in the Southland with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremy Elyzee averaging 2.1.

McNeese makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). SE Louisiana has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Johnson is averaging 16.7 points for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Peter Hemschemeier is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.6 points. Elyzee is shooting 43.4% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

