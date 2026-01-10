McNeese faces SE Louisiana in conference showdown

SE Louisiana Lions (5-10, 2-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (12-3, 5-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

SE Louisiana Lions (5-10, 2-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (12-3, 5-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -16.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jeremy Elyzee and SE Louisiana take on Larry Johnson and McNeese in Southland play Saturday.

The Cowboys are 7-0 in home games. McNeese leads the Southland with 85.0 points and is shooting 48.6%.

The Lions have gone 2-4 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is ninth in the Southland with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Gaines averaging 5.6.

McNeese scores 85.0 points, 15.8 more per game than the 69.2 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game McNeese allows.

The Cowboys and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 9.2 points. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Gaines is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lions. Peter Hemschemeier is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

