McNeese faces SE Louisiana following Johnson’s 26-point game

McNeese Cowboys (16-4, 9-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-14, 3-8 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits SE Louisiana after Larry Johnson scored 26 points in McNeese’s 82-63 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 3-4 in home games. SE Louisiana is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cowboys have gone 9-2 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

SE Louisiana’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The Lions and Cowboys face off Tuesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Hemschemeier averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Gaines is shooting 55.0% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 52.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

