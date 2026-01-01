McNeese faces Lamar, seeks 8th straight home win

Lamar Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (10-3, 3-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (10-3, 3-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Cowboys take on Lamar.

The Cowboys have gone 5-0 at home. McNeese is eighth in the Southland with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Carl Cherenfant averaging 2.8.

The Cardinals are 2-2 against Southland opponents. Lamar has a 3-2 record against opponents over .500.

McNeese makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Lamar has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Lamar averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game McNeese gives up.

The Cowboys and Cardinals face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Johnson is shooting 55.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rob Lee Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

