McNeese Cowgirls face the New Orleans Privateers on 8-game win streak

New Orleans Privateers (1-17, 1-9 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (15-4, 9-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese comes into a matchup against New Orleans as winners of eight straight games.

The Cowgirls have gone 6-1 in home games. McNeese is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Privateers are 1-9 in Southland play. New Orleans is 0-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

McNeese’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than McNeese allows.

The Cowgirls and Privateers match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arianna Patton is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 10.3 points. Dakota Howard is shooting 59.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Shanihya Brown is averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals for the Privateers. Brialle Washington is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 14.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

