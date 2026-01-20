McNair and the Boston University Terriers host conference foe Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael McNair and Boston University host Caleb Williams and Lafayette in Patriot League play.

The Terriers are 4-4 on their home court. Boston University has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Leopards are 2-4 in Patriot League play. Lafayette is sixth in the Patriot League giving up 75.7 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Boston University averages 75.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 75.7 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Boston University allows.

The Terriers and Leopards match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNair is averaging 16.4 points for the Terriers. Sam Hughes is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Leopards. Christian Humphrey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

