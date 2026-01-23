McMillian leads Jackson State against Bethune-Cookman after 25-point game

Jackson State Tigers (5-13, 4-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-11, 4-1 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (5-13, 4-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-11, 4-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Bethune-Cookman after Dorian McMillian scored 25 points in Jackson State’s 94-89 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC scoring 73.6 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 68.0 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 82.4 Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The Wildcats and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Bland is averaging 3.6 points for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 21.6 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. McMillian is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

