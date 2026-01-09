McManus leads Cal Poly against UC Davis

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-12, 1-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (10-5, 3-1 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-12, 1-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (10-5, 3-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays UC Davis after Vanessa McManus scored 31 points in Cal Poly’s 77-68 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies are 4-2 in home games. UC Davis is fifth in the Big West scoring 69.3 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Mustangs are 1-4 in conference matchups. Cal Poly has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

UC Davis scores 69.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 73.3 Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Mustangs face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Norris is averaging 12 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Aggies. Avery Sussex is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McManus is shooting 42.5% and averaging 19.9 points for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 52.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.