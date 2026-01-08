McMahon scores 22 as No. 18 Ole Miss tops No. 5 Oklahoma 74-69 and snaps Sooners’ 13-game win streak

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 22 points, and No. 18 Mississippi defeated No. 5 Oklahoma 74-69 on Thursday…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 22 points, and No. 18 Mississippi defeated No. 5 Oklahoma 74-69 on Thursday night to snap the Sooners’ 13-game winning streak.

As the Ole Miss football team tried to win its national semifinal, the women’s basketball team claimed one of the biggest wins in school history. It was the program’s 13th win ever against a Top 5 opponent. It comes on the heels of a 3-point loss at No. 2 Texas this past Sunday.

Ole Miss (15-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) plays at a much slower pace than Oklahoma, and the Rebels’ pace won out. The Sooners ranked second nationally with 94.5 points per game before posting a season-low point total on Thursday.

Aaliyah Chavez scored 26 points for Oklahoma, but made just 7 of 22 field goals. Raegan Beers added 15 points and 20 rebounds for the Sooners (14-2, 2-1). It was a disappointing result for an Oklahoma program that reached its highest ranking since 2009 this week.

It was the start of a rugged stretch for the Sooners, who visit No. 6 Kentucky, host No. 12 LSU and host No. 3 South Carolina in their next three games.

Ole Miss never trailed until the fourth quarter. The Rebels were up 35-32 at halftime and 57-52 after three quarters.

Chavez hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 57, then Oklahoma finally took the lead on a layup by Payton Verhulst with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss recovered, and a layup by Latasha Lattimore put the Rebels up 66-61.

A 3-pointer by Chavez tied it at 66 with 1:55 remaining.

Ole Miss made 6 of 7 free throws the rest of the way to claim the win.

Up next

Ole Miss: Hosts Mississippi State on Sunday.

Oklahoma: Visits No. 6 Kentucky on Sunday.

