McKayle leads UMass against Bowling Green after 20-point performance

Bowling Green Falcons (10-8, 3-4 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (13-4, 5-2 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (10-8, 3-4 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (13-4, 5-2 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Bowling Green after Yahmani McKayle scored 20 points in UMass’ 78-60 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Minutewomen are 7-0 in home games. UMass is second in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.0 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Falcons have gone 3-4 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is the best team in the MAC scoring 13.7 fast break points per game.

UMass’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutewomen and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Minutewomen. McKayle is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Kohler averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc. Lauren Gerken is shooting 39.5% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.