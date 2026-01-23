McGrew leads Incarnate Word against Texas A&M-CC after 22-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-14, 2-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-8, 7-3 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-14, 2-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-8, 7-3 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Texas A&M-CC after Gwendlyn McGrew scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 74-65 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cardinals are 6-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word allows 69.4 points and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Islanders are 2-8 against conference opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by K’Nari Holliday averaging 4.3.

Incarnate Word is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 38.5% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The Cardinals and Islanders face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brynn Lusby is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Madison Cockrell is averaging 10.7 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Asha Walker is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 7.8 points. Samora Watson is shooting 38.3% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Islanders: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

