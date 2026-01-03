McGill leads Florida against No. 3 South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-4, 0-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-4, 0-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts No. 3 South Carolina after Liv McGill scored 32 points in Florida’s 76-65 loss to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

The Gators have gone 9-1 at home. Florida averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-1 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is fourth in college basketball scoring 92.2 points per game while shooting 54.0%.

Florida averages 77.0 points, 23.7 more per game than the 53.3 South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 54.0% clip from the field this season, 17.4 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGill is averaging 24.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.5 steals for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tessa Johnson is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.4 points. Joyce Edwards is averaging 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 93.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

