McGhee has 17 in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 79-76 win against McNeese

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Marvin McGhee’s 17 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat McNeese 79-76 on Saturday.

McGhee had seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (7-11, 3-6 Southland Conference). Jalen Ricks shot 5 of 9, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, to add 14 points. Jaylen Washington shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Cowboys (14-4, 7-2) were led in scoring by Tyshawn Archie, who finished with 23 points. Jovohn Garcia added 19 points for McNeese. Larry Johnson had 17 points.

