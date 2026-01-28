McGee leads Chicago State against Saint Francis (PA) after 25-point showing

Chicago State Cougars (4-17, 3-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-17, 2-6 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Chicago State Cougars (4-17, 3-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-17, 2-6 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Saint Francis (PA) after Keona McGee scored 25 points in Chicago State’s 77-76 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Red Flash are 1-7 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is eighth in the NEC scoring 56.6 points while shooting 35.3% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 3-5 against NEC opponents. Chicago State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleah James averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Shelby Ricks is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kayla Mount is averaging six points for the Cougars. McGee is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.