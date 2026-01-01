Mcelrath and Hampton host Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-8) at Hampton Lady Pirates (6-6) Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts Stony…

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-8) at Hampton Lady Pirates (6-6)

Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts Stony Brook after Kiarra Mcelrath scored 20 points in Hampton’s 70-52 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Lady Pirates have gone 2-1 at home. Hampton ranks sixth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.2 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Seawolves have gone 1-5 away from home. Stony Brook has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hampton averages 63.8 points, 5.6 more per game than the 58.2 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Hampton gives up.

The Lady Pirates and Seawolves square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mcelrath averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Pirates, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Kayla Lezama is shooting 37.6% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Janay Brantley is averaging 11.4 points for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Pirates: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 54.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

