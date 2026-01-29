McDaniel scores 23, Memphis knocks off Florida Atlantic 92-65

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dug McDaniel’s 23 points helped Memphis defeat Florida Atlantic 92-65 on Thursday night. McDaniel also contributed…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dug McDaniel’s 23 points helped Memphis defeat Florida Atlantic 92-65 on Thursday night.

McDaniel also contributed six assists and three steals for the Tigers (10-10, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). Sincere Parker scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Aaron Bradshaw had 15 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Owls (14-8, 6-3) were led in scoring by Josiah Parker, who finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Florida Atlantic also got 17 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Elohim. Amar Amkou also recorded 14 points.

Memphis took the lead with 10:10 left in the first half and did not trail again. Bradshaw led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 41-33 at the break. Memphis extended its lead to 89-59 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Sincere Parker scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.