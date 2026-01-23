McDaniel leads JMU against Arkansas State after 21-point outing

James Madison Dukes (14-7, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-4, 8-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 12…

James Madison Dukes (14-7, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-4, 8-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits Arkansas State after Peyton McDaniel scored 21 points in JMU’s 72-68 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves are 9-1 on their home court. Arkansas State is second in the Sun Belt scoring 79.1 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Dukes have gone 6-3 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Arkansas State averages 79.1 points, 14.7 more per game than the 64.4 JMU gives up. JMU has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The Red Wolves and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is shooting 37.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Red Wolves. Crislyn Rose is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 16.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

