McDaniel, James Madison Dukes to visit Henderson, Georgia State Panthers

James Madison Dukes (11-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (6-10, 1-3 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

James Madison Dukes (11-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (6-10, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Georgia State and JMU will play on Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 at home. Georgia State has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dukes are 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Georgia State scores 69.6 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 65.2 JMU allows. JMU has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The Panthers and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleigh Addie is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.7 points. Crystal Henderson is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Peyton McDaniel is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.