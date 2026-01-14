McCurry leads Villanova against No. 1 UConn after 20-point game

Villanova Wildcats (14-3, 7-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-0, 8-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (14-3, 7-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-0, 8-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits No. 1 UConn after Brynn McCurry scored 20 points in Villanova’s 85-55 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Huskies are 7-0 in home games. UConn is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 against Big East opponents. Villanova is second in the Big East scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

UConn scores 89.9 points, 30.3 more per game than the 59.6 Villanova gives up. Villanova has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points greater than the 34.2% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is averaging 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.7 steals for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. McCurry is averaging 14.0 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 89.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 16.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.