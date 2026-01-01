McCreary scores 14, UT Arlington defeats Cal Baptist 63-51

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcell McCreary had 14 points in UT Arlington’s 63-51 win over Cal Baptist on Thursday. McCreary…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcell McCreary had 14 points in UT Arlington’s 63-51 win over Cal Baptist on Thursday.

McCreary also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Mavericks (9-5, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference). Raysean Seamster scored 13 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Bahsil Laster shot 2 for 5 from the floor and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Lancers (10-5, 0-2) were led by Dominique Daniels Jr., who posted 25 points. Martel Williams added 12 points for Cal Baptist.

___

