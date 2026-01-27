McCray and Florida State host Cal

California Golden Bears (15-5, 3-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-12, 1-6 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (15-5, 3-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-12, 1-6 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on Cal after Robert McCray scored 21 points in Florida State’s 83-80 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Seminoles are 7-4 on their home court. Florida State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Bears are 3-4 in ACC play. Cal scores 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Florida State scores 81.3 points, 11.0 more per game than the 70.3 Cal allows. Cal has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Golden Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Seminoles. Chauncey Wiggins is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Justin Pippen is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Golden Bears. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

