McComb puts up 19 in Norfolk State’s 89-82 win against South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 19 points as Norfolk State beat South Carolina State 89-82 on Saturday.

McComb shot 2 of 8 from the field and went 14 for 15 from the line for the Spartans (8-12, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Jamison scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Mykel Jenkins shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (3-16, 2-2) were led by Jayden Johnson, who recorded 16 points, five assists and two steals. South Carolina State also got 15 points from James Morrow, and Noah Treadwell recorded nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

