McComb, Norfolk State Spartans to visit Johnson, South Carolina State Bulldogs

Norfolk State Spartans (7-12, 1-2 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-15, 2-1 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony McComb III and Norfolk State take on Jayden Johnson and South Carolina State in MEAC play.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on their home court. South Carolina State allows 84.3 points and has been outscored by 19.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-2 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

South Carolina State scores 65.3 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 72.7 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State’s 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (48.2%).

The Bulldogs and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obie Bronston Jr. is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.2 points. Johnson is averaging 16.8 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

McComb averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Elijah Jamison is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

