McCarthy, Florida A&M Rattlers to visit Davenport, Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-14, 4-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-9, 7-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Alabama A&M in SWAC action Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 at home. Alabama A&M averages 61.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Rattlers are 4-4 in conference matchups. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 57.8 points per game and is shooting 35.1%.

Alabama A&M scores 61.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 72.6 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 57.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 58.8 Alabama A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is shooting 37.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs. Maori Davenport is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Aina Subirats averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 3.8 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Tahnyjia Purifoy is averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

