McCarthy, Florida A&M Rattlers take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-10) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-11)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts Florida A&M in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Wildcats are 1-0 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rattlers are 0-7 on the road. Florida A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Camille Jackson averaging 2.7.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 54.8 points per game, 20.5 fewer points than the 75.3 Bethune-Cookman gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Rattlers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daimoni Dorsey is scoring 7.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Alexandria Johnson is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games.

Shaniyah McCarthy is averaging 10.5 points for the Rattlers. Aina Subirats is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 56.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

