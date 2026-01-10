Live Radio
McBride scores 29, Newhof has game-winner to lead James Madison over Old Dominion 70-69

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 6:57 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin McBride scored 29 points and Gabe Newhof scored the winning basket with two seconds remaining to lead James Madison over Old Dominion 70-69 on Saturday.

McBride added seven rebounds for the Dukes (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). Newhof scored 17 points while going 8 of 9 and added five rebounds. Eddie Ricks III shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Ketron Shaw led the way for the Monarchs (5-13, 2-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Robert Davis Jr. added 13 points for Old Dominion. Jordan Battle had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

