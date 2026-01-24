McBride scores 18 in James Madison’s 82-57 win against Texas State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin McBride and Cliff Davis each scored 18 points in James Madison’s 82-57 victory over Texas…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin McBride and Cliff Davis each scored 18 points in James Madison’s 82-57 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

McBride also contributed five rebounds for the Dukes (10-11, 3-6 Sun Belt Conference). Davis finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Bradley Douglas scored 13 points.

The Bobcats (11-11, 4-6) were led by Mark Drone, who recorded 17 points. Texas State also got 14 points from DJ Hall. Kaden Gumbs also had nine points, four assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

