Mays-Prince leads UL Monroe against Louisiana after 23-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-16, 0-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-9, 2-5 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-16, 0-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-9, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces Louisiana after Nakiyah Mays-Prince scored 23 points in UL Monroe’s 86-80 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Warhawks have gone 6-2 in home games. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Marcavia Shavers paces the Warhawks with 8.8 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UL Monroe is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Mani Ingram is averaging 12.7 points for the Warhawks. Mays-Prince is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Amijah Price is shooting 30.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Imani Daniel is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 61.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 54.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.