Mays-Prince and UL Monroe host JMU

James Madison Dukes (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-9, 3-5 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-9, 3-5 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on JMU after Nakiyah Mays-Prince scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 102-58 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks are 7-2 in home games. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Marcavia Shavers leads the Warhawks with 8.4 boards.

The Dukes are 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game JMU gives up. JMU averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UL Monroe allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Mani Ingram is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Warhawks. Mays-Prince is averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Peyton McDaniel is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

