Mays-Prince and the UL Monroe Warhawks visit conference foe Appalachian State

UL Monroe Warhawks (8-12, 3-8 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-10, 3-7 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emma Smith and Appalachian State host Nakiyah Mays-Prince and UL Monroe in Sun Belt play.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-3 in home games. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 4.7.

The Warhawks are 3-8 in conference games. UL Monroe ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Appalachian State averages 64.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 69.0 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Warhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daisia Mitchell is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jayden McBride is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marcavia Shavers is averaging 9.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Warhawks. Mays-Prince is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

