Maupin, Collins score 17 each and No. 17 Texas Tech women top Cincinnati 71-60

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bailey Maupin scored 17 points, Snudda Collins added 17 off the bench and No. 17 Texas Tech defeated Cincinnati 71-60 on Saturday to remain one of four undefeated teams in Division I.

The Lady Raiders’ 18-0 record extends the best start in program history. Texas Tech, No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Vanderbilt are the only remaining undefeated teams. UConn, Texas and Vanderbilt all play on Sunday.

Texas Tech (5-0 Big 12) led 56-52 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the game before Maupin and Denae Fritz buried back-to-back 3-pointers for a 10-point lead with just under 4 minutes left.

Fritz scored 13 points and she and Jalynn Bristow each hit three of Texas Tech’s 10 3-pointers. Bristow had nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.

NO. 24 PRINCETON 76, YALE 50

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Madison St. Rose scored 18 points to lead No. 24 Princeton to a victory over Yale for the Tigers’ 12th straight win.

Ashley Chea added 17 points and made three of the Tigers’ five 3-pointers. Olivia Hutcherson chipped in with 12 points for Princeton (14-1, 2-0 Ivy League).

Luisa Vydrova scored 14 points to lead Yale (4-11, 0-2). Ciniya Moore added 10 points and Mary Meng grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

St. Rose scored 12 points in the first half to help the Tigers build a 35-22 halftime lead. Vydrova converted a three-point play to get the Bulldogs within 35-25, but the Tigers answered with a 12-6 surge, capped by Chea’s 3-pointer, and led 47-31 with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

