Mason, Tobiason and Ford score 15 each and Temple edges Rice 69-65

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Mason, Aiden Tobiason and Derrian Ford scored 15 points each to help Temple defeat Rice 69-65 on Wednesday.

Mason also had six assists for the Owls (12-7, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Tobiason shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line. Derrian Ford went 6 of 19 from the field.

Trae Broadnax led the Owls (8-11, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Rice also got 14 points from Eternity Eguagie. Jalen Smith also had 10 points.

Gavin Griffiths scored eight points in the first half for Temple, who led 33-32 at the break. Temple outscored Rice by three points in the second half. Tobiason led the way with 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

