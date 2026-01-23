Martinelli leads Northwestern against UCLA after 22-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (9-10, 1-7 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (9-10, 1-7 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits UCLA after Nick Martinelli scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 74-68 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 11-0 in home games. UCLA is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 1-7 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

UCLA averages 77.7 points, 6.0 more per game than the 71.7 Northwestern allows. Northwestern scores 7.8 more points per game (77.2) than UCLA allows to opponents (69.4).

The Bruins and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Donovan Dent is averaging 13.7 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Martinelli is shooting 52.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 23.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. Jayden Reid is shooting 38.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.